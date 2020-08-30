Is PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Meant Only for a Small Slice of India?
Talk shows of this variety merely reaffirm that for powers-that-be, a large section of Indians do not matter.
The August edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio talk show, Mann Ki Baat, was one of his most incredulous. The talk was broadcast against the immediate backdrop of India setting a grim world record in the highest single-day surge in fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in any country so far and with indications that the country shall continue 'raising the bar' over at least several days if not weeks or months.
This number of 78,903 is certain to increase. Any doubt that India is not headed for the 'top spot' in the global charts get dispelled from the fact the highest number previously was set by the United States as early as 25 July.
With India nowhere near its likely ‘peak’, the country’s battle against coronavirus is neither over in the promised 21 days (even multiplied several times over), nor has India ‘escaped’ the worst due to ‘timely’ action of a perceptive leadership,
With this circumstantial setting, it was fair to expect that Modi would make more than a passing mention of the gravest personal crisis citizens of the country are facing in their lifespan.
But all that he stated about the challenge on hand was the mandatory advice that even he at times has not followed (according to some photographs and videos made available), to wear the mask and maintain do gaz ki doori (distance of six feet between one another).
A Tribe to Lean On
Instead, Modi's address to the people was his standard uncle-ji or village tau style pep-talk containing some sermons, a few suggestions, and a healthy dose of targets or goals he set for people on a loose assortment of topics ranging from buying traditional toys to keeping Indian breed dogs as pets as a form of expressing aatma-nirbharta (self-reliance)!
Certainly, this edition of the radio show was yet another effort to consciously shift people’s worries from the continuing threat from the pandemic and what the government was either doing or going to do.
From the time he called for a day-long Janata-curfew on 22 March, the prime minister complimented himself for the foresight in ordering lockdown.
Since then, the script has gone awry as evidenced by the rising numbers. Yet a decision was consciously made to end complete lockdown and reopen the economy in phases although COVID-19 cases were still rising.
This necessitated justifying the lockdown in the first place because the objective had certainly not been achieved. As a result, the prime minister leaned on a practice of a little-known tribe in Bihar’s West Champaran. He depicted the centuries-old ritual festival of Barna as representative of complete lockdown – although for only sixty hours.
The trouble with drawing parallels between this ancient festival of the Tharu tribal community is that the bulk of the community lives in Nepal and thus this tradition is not representative of a uniquely Indian custom. Furthermore, rituals and beliefs of the Tharus has been the subject of several serious scholarly exercises, for instance by a prestigious American college's scholar.
Such studies demonstrate that no one can take liberties of drawing simplistic comparisons.
Since it was launched, Mann Ki Baat episodes have touched upon multiple topics seamlessly to shore up the prime minister’s image as a leader with all-encompassing concerns. But in ‘abnormal’ times, this tactic trivialises the situation.
Of Onam & Farmers
All festivals, except those of religious minorities must be noted. So, with Onam around the corner, how can an episode go without the prime minister noting how the festival is "on its way to become an international festival"?
Besides the political objective of connecting with people of Kerala, the purpose was to eventually connect the festival with agriculture and establish interconnect with farmers. Immediately thereafter, Modi stated that farmers were actually the subject of a Vedic mantra – from where the concept of annadata (provider of food) comes from. Further, the final purpose of this entire section was to mention a bright spot amid the gloom (which however was never mentioned) – a 7 percent rise in year on year kharif sowing.
Children, despite facing the brunt of locked down life, have remained faceless. With graded phases of unlocking, more than ever grimy malnourished children are begging on streets, a clear sign of hunger and despondency of their parents.
Despite this, when Modi spoke about children, he mentioned toys and proclaimed: "Let the games begin!" Further symptom of the yawning gap between the need of the hour and prime ministerial priority, was the declaration that September shall be observed as Nutrition Month.
It may be a smart idea to declare that schools should have not just report cards, but also nutrition cards and nutrition monitors on lines of class monitors who enforce discipline. However, isn’t this a symptom of complete disconnect with reality at a time when schools remain shut and many children face the prospect of never returning to these whenever they reopen, as their parents are no longer able to pay their fees?
Modi went on to repeat several well-known facts: nation and nutrition are inter-related, level and quality of nutrition impacts development of intellect, health of the foetus depends on the mother-to-be's nutritional level, quantity of food does not determine nutritional levels which depends of several factors ranging from frequency to adequacy of vitamins, minerals, proteins and so on.
A Large Section of India Silenced?
And, as a final step towards tom-tomming his government's achievement: "If you have ever visited the Statue of Unity, or go there after Covid-19, you will find a unique Nutrition Park. There one can learn about nutrition even while playing around..."
Certainly, Modi in this edition of Mann Ki Baat talked to just a thin slice of Indian demography. Over the past few months, as memories of a billion plus people were scarred for life, they have become painfully aware of the inequalities and power structures that exist in India.
Talk shows of this variety merely reaffirm that for powers-that-be, a large section of Indians do not matter. Their worries, concerns and priorities need no mention. Their wounds need not be balmed.
Yet, the electoral stranglehold of the prime minister remains unchallenged for the moment. This paradox remains inexplicable and will have to be decrypted.
(The writer is an author and journalist based in Delhi. He has authored the book ‘The Demolition: India at the Crossroads’ and ‘Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times’. He can be reached @NilanjanUdwin. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
