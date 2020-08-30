Is PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Meant Only for a Small Slice of India?

All festivals, except those of religious minorities must be noted. So, with Onam around the corner, how can an episode go without the prime minister noting how the festival is "on its way to become an international festival"?

Besides the political objective of connecting with people of Kerala, the purpose was to eventually connect the festival with agriculture and establish interconnect with farmers. Immediately thereafter, Modi stated that farmers were actually the subject of a Vedic mantra – from where the concept of annadata (provider of food) comes from. Further, the final purpose of this entire section was to mention a bright spot amid the gloom (which however was never mentioned) – a 7 percent rise in year on year kharif sowing.

Children, despite facing the brunt of locked down life, have remained faceless. With graded phases of unlocking, more than ever grimy malnourished children are begging on streets, a clear sign of hunger and despondency of their parents.

Despite this, when Modi spoke about children, he mentioned toys and proclaimed: "Let the games begin!" Further symptom of the yawning gap between the need of the hour and prime ministerial priority, was the declaration that September shall be observed as Nutrition Month.