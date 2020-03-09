Dear PM Modi, We Loved How You Made Women’s Day All About Yourself

But then, you reassured us. You told us that you planned to log out of social media only for a day. You said that on 8 March, which was International Women’s Day, you would hand over your social media accounts to seven women achievers so they could share their powerful and inspirational stories with us – stories that would get exponentially amplified thanks to the millions of people who follow you.

We heaved a sigh of relief. And, of course, we were thrilled with this path-breaking initiative. (We are always thrilled with your slogans and campaigns. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, launched in 2015, is one example, even though, according to the ministry of women and child development, most of the funds allocated for the project have been used for advertising the campaign rather than for any real work on the ground.)

Anyway, this was awesome, as they say. What better way to recognise and celebrate women on International Women’s Day? You were giving women a platform! You were giving them a voice!