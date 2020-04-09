What’s Making Work-From-Home Smooth? Telecom Sector’s Intervention

The COVID-19 crisis has come at a troubled time when the issue of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) is looming over the sector. The Supreme Court ordered that no exercise of self-assessment/re-assessment can be done and dues have to be paid.

It had further directed the matter to be listed immediately post two weeks from the date of the order. However, due to COVID-19, the uncertainty surrounds the fate of the listing of the matter during the lockdown.

To its relief, there have not been any notices sent by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), putting the issue of AGR payments on the back-burner in light of COVID-19.

While the COVID-19 outbreak will have a ripple effect across the sectors, the telecommunication sector is working day and night to ensure the seamless functioning of the society.