AAP Proves It Failed To Support Muslims – By Slamming Shaheen Bagh

Kejriwal’s second act of perfidy was his stunning silence during the anti-CAA protests. He kept quiet when Jamia students were brutalised by the Delhi Police inside the university. He had nothing to say when masked saffron goons hunted down and broke the skulls of JNU students. And he kept his distance from all anti-CAA protests taking place in Delhi, especially the iconic Shaheen Bagh movement.

Political observers tried to explain it away by the nearness of the Delhi elections, saying that his reticence was to preserve his ‘Hindu vote’ in the slums and jhuggis of Delhi.