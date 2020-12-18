How NRIs Can Play ‘Kingmaker’ In Indian Polls Via Postal Ballot

In the first phase, NRIs from Gulf countries will be excluded from the project. In these countries, the majority of the Indian diaspora is from the southern part of India. BJP’s performance in the general elections is the weakest in this part of India. It failed to make a significant mark in Kerala, Andhra and Tamil Nadu.

Is there a political motive behind this move (to initially exclude NRIs from the Gulf)? In my opinion, not really. The BJP is already weak in these states.

Even if these voters come and vote for other parties, it would not materially impact the fortunes and position of the BJP in the South India in the state elections in 2021, and nor would it in the next general elections of 2024.