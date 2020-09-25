Indian Schools & Colleges Must Recognise Real Talent – Here’s Why

Take history, for instance – a subject that is both aesthetically appealing and notionally boring. Unless the mode of delivery is at least half as alluring as a Disney movie, the chances of one failing as a teacher, is extremely high.

“If you had the chance to change one thing about the 20th century, what would it be?” It was with this question that my 10th grade history teacher started our final revision class. From the British rule to the dissolution of the Soviet Union, we mentioned 15 different events we would have loved to change, before turning the question back on her.

And here’s what she said, “I would have changed the admission criteria at Vienna School of Arts”. Just as she finished saying it, there was a 10 second silence that pervaded the room. Students were both confused and curious; so she went on to explain the underlying story.