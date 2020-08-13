Has India’s Supreme Court Managed To Uphold Spirit Of Secularism?

While PM Modi’s strategic political moves, since his occupying of the Prime Minister’s Office, such as the abrogation of Article 370, the introduction of the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, and the push for ‘Ram Mandir’ – are unmissable in the extent of damage they do to India’s secular fabric, the lack of a coherent pattern in the Supreme Court judgments during the same time make the story of India’s secularism equally twisted.

When we look at the spate of judgments by the Indian Supreme Court in the last two years, some of the most important ones, on issues of ‘secularism’, or those which touch upon religion, albeit directly or indirectly, would one say, that this religious impartiality, of not favouring any one religion, has really been upheld by the Apex Court in this spirit?

From the lens of a non-law person, without going into the technicalities of the arguments advanced before the Supreme Court, and the lengthy rationale given by the judges for their judgments, can one miss a certain broad ‘pattern’ emerging from its series of judgments? Can one miss the connecting of the dots that seems compelling?