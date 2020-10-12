Dear Govt, Investing In Women May Bring Us $700 Bn More in GDP

Around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed health systems and devastated economies. Few have escaped the far-reaching effects, but women and girls have faced a disproportionate impact. Women not only work in higher numbers as healthcare workers on the front lines, they also represent the majority of job losses due to their greater representation in sectors like domestic work and hospitality.

Instances of domestic violence are on the rise and women are facing greater burdens at home, performing unpaid care work and managing household responsibilities – more than ever before. However, in addition to these gendered social impacts of the pandemic comes the hidden financial costs that threaten India’s economic growth and recovery.