What Do Indian Soldiers Stand to Gain from India-US BECA Deal?

To understand the contours of the BECA-GI, one needs to look at what the US’ National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) does. The US Intelligence Community (USIC) consists of 17 agencies including the NGA; these work independently and collaboratively to gather and analyse the intelligence necessary to allow the US to conduct foreign relations and national security activities. The NGA, a unique combination of an intelligence agency and combat support agency, collects and collates all-source intelligence including multi-sensor Geospatial Information (stereo and mono-orthorectified imagery of land; hydrographic data of seas; aeronautical data; gravity/geodetic records, elevation data; and human geography).

It then coalesces available inputs, particularly imagery, imagery intelligence, human geography, and geospatial information to generate Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT), which is utilised as: