Why India’s Budding Ties With Saudi Arabia Should Worry Pakistan

Pakistan has trapped itself in a time warp because of its Kashmir obsession. It is, consequently, simply incapable of assessing the changing dynamics within its traditional partners and their evolving approaches to the region and the world at large. Its present tensions with Saudi Arabia are a clear manifestation of its neurosis.

Pakistan has been disappointed at the lack of Islamic ummah’s high-level or united interest in the constitutional changes in the then state of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019. It has been virtually left all alone on this issue. It marked the anniversary of the changes as Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day), but Muslim countries largely ignored it. It was left virtually alone in spouting venom against India on that day.