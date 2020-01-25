Indian Republic Turns 71: From ‘Nehruvian’ to ‘Nerovian’ Consensus

“Hum layen hain toofan se kishti nikal ke,

Iss desh ko rakhna mere bacchon sambhal ke.”

(We have weathered the storm,

Now it is for you take care of this nation.)

The iconic song is written by Pradip and sung by Mohammed Rafi. Hopefully some millennials are aware of this song from the 1954 film Jagriti directed by Satyen Bose. In the school days of my generation (I was born in 1955), it was one of the most popular national songs. Popular and poignant, as it evoked the memories of our national movement as well as a sense of responsibility. It still does.