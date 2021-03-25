India-Pakistan: What UAE’s Mediator Role Means For Diplomatic Ties

Two years since the Balakot air strikes and high-voltage tensions that ensued, India and Pakistan are dialling down the political rhetoric and hate speech against each other, through a spate of positive gestures.

“As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,” wrote PM Modi in a letter to his counterpart Imran Khan on Pakistan’s National Day, cited by government sources as a routine courtesy.

India’s President Kovind too sent a similar message to his counterpart Arif Alvi. An eight-member Pakistani delegation travelled to Delhi for the Indus Treaty talks last week with the Indian side after a gap of more than two years.

Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to wish Imran Khan a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.