Why Has India Not Learnt From Pakistan’s Mistake Of ‘Intolerance’?

The creation of Pakistan had two long-term religio-political consequences on Indian Muslims that were then divided between the independent states of India and Pakistan. In India, Muslims faced a political void due to the migration of almost all Muslim political leadership to Pakistan. This political gap was filled by religious parties that created the walls of conservatism and hindered the socio-political progression of Indian Muslims. In Pakistan, by declaring Islam the raison d’etre, the political leadership continued to play the religion card to sustain power.

While religion was used by the Muslim leadership, the Muslim masses on both sides of the border continued to adhere to their South Asian social identity and continued practising their cultural norms till around 1970s.

A change started to emerge with the growing influence of Saudi Wahhabism on South Asian Muslims. In Pakistan, the promotion of Wahhabism and Arabisation of the South Asian cultural practices were started extensively under the state patronage of the military dictator Zia ul Haq. The information and media machinery of the state was fully utilised to redefine the identity of Pakistan and the Muslims living in the country.

The supremacy of Arabian culture was denoted, and South Asian cultural practices were degraded as ‘Hindu customs’. History was distorted and presented with a biased binary lens, where heroes and villains were defined based on religion.