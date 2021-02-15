Can India’s Diversity be Better Represented Via Multiple Capitals?

New Delhi’s aspiration of becoming the centre of power, the national capital of undivided India, was fulfilled 90 years ago, on 13 February 1931. It was worth the wait — after all, the wait was not short: Twenty years had passed.

Even though King George V had laid the foundation of the new capital of undivided India during the 12 December 1911 Delhi Durbar, it was 20 years later that he, during a visit to the country, officially declared that Calcutta would be replaced by New Delhi as the national capital.