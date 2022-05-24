India Joins IPEF: New Delhi Is Walking a Tightrope Between East & the West

Not only is a growing China getting expensive for Western markets, but the post-COVID (Shanghai lockdown) world also means there is a strong case for a ‘Plan B’ for the globalisers of manufacturing. That makes economic sense for India, and if the new forum helps build a strong case for ‘Make in India’, it is a win-win situation for the Quad-fathered IPEF.

But it is not even early days yet. The IPEF, as we speak, is just a dreamy idea. We need to ask what this means for the rules-based World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

Two years ago, India opted out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a large trading agreement between 16 countries that include members of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia, China, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand. The planned IPEF may be seen as Washington’s way of countering that by inviting India into a new club. We need to see what this means for Japan and Australia/New Zealand, which are in the RCEP group.