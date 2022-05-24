'Quad Encourages a Free, Open, Inclusive Indo-Pacific Region': PM Modi at Summit

PM Albanese said that the Australian government was committed to working with the Quad countries.

"The new Australian government gives priority to taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health and environmental security," he stated.

He further said that as the Indo-Pacific had reshaped, the Quad partnership was needed now more than ever. "The region is looking to us to lead by example," he said.

On climate change, Albanese said that Australia would act in recognition that climate change was the main economic and security challenge for the island nations of the Pacific. "My government will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43 percent by 2030, putting us on track for net-zero emissions by 2050," he promised.

He also added that Australia would provide more resources and energies to securing the region as they enter a new and more complex phase in the Pacific strategic environment.

"We'll continue to stand with you, our like-minded friends and collectively stand for each other," Albanese added.