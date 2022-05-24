ADVERTISEMENT

United States Considers $4 Billion More In "Investment Support" for India

US leaders consider giving India an additional $4 billion as a part of "investment support" ahead of summit.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
i

The US is considering an additional $4 Billion for India to count towards "investment support", according to an agreement from both countries.

So far, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) or rather its previous agencies, have provided India with $5.8 billion. Out of which $2.9 billion are pending. This amount was allotted for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, healthcare, renewable energy, financial inclusion and infrastructure.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden were a part of the government heads from 13 nations at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

India's Ministry of Finance said the latest agreement "would lead to enhanced investment support provided by DFC in India."

"Proposals worth $4 billion are under consideration by DFC for providing investment support in India."
India's Ministry of Finance

Officials from both countries met in Tokyo where US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will holding a summit on Tuesday, May 24.

