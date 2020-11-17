Why India’s ‘Protectionism’ & Move To Stay Out Of RCEP Can Hurt It

On Sunday, 15 November, 15 Asia Pacific nations signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on the sidelines of the annual summit of the ASEAN in Vietnam.

Negotiations for the agreement began in 2012, and its signing has created the world’s largest trading bloc.

Fifteen countries – 10 of the ASEAN and its five trading partners, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and China – have signed up to this huge trading bloc. The time and effort that went into the deal was on account of the various development levels of the participants – some like Laos or Myanmar and Cambodia are less developed, China, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia are at the intermediate stage, while Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore are developed economies.