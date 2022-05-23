QUAD Meet: What is Indo-Pacific Economic Framework & How Does it Concern India?

While an analysis of the full details is yet to be done, the IPEF appears to be an alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which the US quit in 2017 under its former president, Donald Trump.

The IPEF will seek to ensure greater economic engagement (beyond tariffs and market strategy) between countries with respect to the Indo-Pacific region.

The objective would be to establish a platform that would see separate negotiations among participants on varying issues of interest, taking into account their individual demands and needs.

It is also being seen as an economic pivot away from China, even though an official in the US presidential office recently said that the goal is not to make China feel isolated.

The Americans have a strategic interest in anything that involves the Chinese, therefore their interest in the Indo-Pacific, a region that consists of approximately half the population and economic output of the world.

Additionally, the other three QUAD nations – India, Australia, and Japan – are equally worried about China's growing influence in the region.