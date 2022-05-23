QUAD Meet: What is Indo-Pacific Economic Framework & How Does it Concern India?
The four QUAD nations are equally worried about China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.
Widely perceived to be a collective effort to curtail the rapidly expanding influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region, the main idea is to build a supply chain among participants of the framework in order to exclude the Xi Jinping regime and reduce reliance on Beijing.
1. IPEF: The What & Why of It
The seeds of the IPEF were planted in something Biden had said in October last year at the East Asia summit.
"The US will explore with partners the development of an Indo-Pacific economic framework that will define our shared objectives around trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply chain resiliency, decarbonisation and clean energy, infrastructure, worker standards, and other areas of shared interest."Joe Biden, US President
While an analysis of the full details is yet to be done, the IPEF appears to be an alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which the US quit in 2017 under its former president, Donald Trump.
The IPEF will seek to ensure greater economic engagement (beyond tariffs and market strategy) between countries with respect to the Indo-Pacific region.
The objective would be to establish a platform that would see separate negotiations among participants on varying issues of interest, taking into account their individual demands and needs.
It is also being seen as an economic pivot away from China, even though an official in the US presidential office recently said that the goal is not to make China feel isolated.
The Americans have a strategic interest in anything that involves the Chinese, therefore their interest in the Indo-Pacific, a region that consists of approximately half the population and economic output of the world.
Additionally, the other three QUAD nations – India, Australia, and Japan – are equally worried about China's growing influence in the region.
That is why they are pushing for a democratic, rules-based order that could de facto exclude China from its economic activities, and increase the role of the US in the Indo-Pacific as a more active and reliable economic partner.
2. The Potential Participants
While the United States is pushing for the framework, Japan has shown great interest in joining it. The same goes for Australia.
However, India, whose role we will come to next, has refrained from committing itself to joining the IPEF, and is likely to approach the framework's negotiations with caution.
"This is an initiative of the United States. We have received details of this. And we are examining it," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said last week.
A similarly cautious approach is expected from countries like South Korea, the Philippines, and Singapore.
New Zealand is another nation that has expressed some interest in the framework.
3. India & the IPEF
Dr Prabir De of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), a policy institute based in Delhi, has provided a commentary on why India should indeed be cautious about joining the IPEF.
In a paper titled "Deciphering the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework", he argues that India "would like to avoid risks, as it is not a partner in the ASEAN-led RCEP."
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is a free trade agreement among 15 Asia-Pacific nations, but India did not join it due to tensions with China and due to its own protectionist set of economic policies.
The risks that De is talking about are the high economic expectations that the US may have from India as a member of the IPEF.
He also argues that "some areas proposed in the IPEF do not appear to serve India's interests."
For instance, with respect to climate and infrastructure, India may not agree with the ambitious decarbonisation targets and goals that will be set by the US.
Similarly, on trade resilience, as Pranab Dhal Samanta argues in The Economic Times, "politically sensitive labour and environment standards could prove to be a challenge for India."
Therefore, India would like to avoid any financial commitments in regional funding mechanisms that could cause problems to its domestic economy.
4. 'Keen to Gang Up': China's Reaction
Naturally, China has expressed its displeasure with the potential framework ahead of the QUAD meeting in Tokyo.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking to reporters in Guangzhou after his talks on Sunday with newly appointed Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the IPEF was "concocted by the United States under the banner of 'freedom and openness'" and Washington was "keen to gang up with 'small circles' and change China's neighbourhood environment," as reported by The Hindu.
He called the framework "a political tool for the US to maintain regional economic hegemony and deliberately exclude specific countries," and asserted that "attempts to create camps, a NATO or Cold War in the Asia-Pacific will not succeed."
(With inputs from South China Morning Post, The Hindu, The Economic Times, The Washington Post, and Reuters.)
