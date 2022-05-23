US Would Intervene Militarily if China Attacks Taiwan: Joe Biden in Tokyo
The president added, "My expectation is that will not happen."
United States President Joe Biden on Monday, 23 May, declared that the US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan against a Chinese intrusion, saying that Washington was "committed to supporting peace and stability in Taiwan Strait."
"America is committed to a one China policy but that does not mean China has the jurisdiction to use force to take Taiwan," the president said, adding that "my expectation is that will not happen."
Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on the second day of his visit to Japan, he added that "United States stands firmly with Japan, and other nations to not let China takeover Taiwan."
Saying that China was "flirting with danger" with its recent manoeuvres over the self-governed nation of Taiwan, Biden's statement comes as a stark warning to China.
Speaking on learnings from the Russia-Ukraine crisis and China's exposure to Putin's excesses in the region, he asserted that it was "important that Putin pay a price for his barbarism in Ukraine."
"Russia has to pay a long-term price," the president added.
The Communist Party of China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province, and President Xi Jinping has clearly said that Taiwan "must and will be" reunited with China. However, few in Taiwan wish to be merged with the Chinese mainland.
