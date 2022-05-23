PM Modi Pens Op-Ed on History of India-Japan Ties, Says 'Best Yet To Come'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Japan's Tokyo on Monday, 23 May, has written an op-ed on the 70-year-old relations between India and Japan, tracing the journey of their "special friendship." The editorial has been published on Monday, a day ahead of the Quad Summit in Tokyo.

"Special, strategic and global. These three words, which describe the relationship between Japan and India," Prime Minister Modi wrote in the piece, adding that that the aforementioned words also fall short of articulating the true potential of the partnership between the two countries.