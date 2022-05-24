India Joins US-Led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Aimed at Countering China

India on Monday, 23 May, joined the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) in Japan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the launch of the trade partnership in Tokyo.

The IPEF was launched by United States President Joe Biden in Tokyo, with a dozen nations as initial partners: Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The 13 nations together represent 40 percent of the world's GDP.

The partnership of Asian nations, while boosting growth in the region, aims at countering China's economic dominance.