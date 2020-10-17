India-China Ties: Rest in ‘Pieces’, Mahabalipuram Spirit!

During the second informal Mahabalipuram bilateral summit (11-12 October 2019), President Xi Jinping said something sensational – “We must hold the rudder and steer the course of China-India relations, map out a hundred-year plan for the relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, inject a strong endogenous impetus into bilateral relations, and work together to realise the great rejuvenation of our two great civilisations (emphasis added).”

Little surprise that the engagement was deemed successful and termed “Chennai Connect” on top of the “Wuhan Spirit” which had all but perished at the altar of the the UNSC.

On Pakistan’s behalf, China had sought to get India censured for amending the temporary provisions of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution (on 5 August 2019) according a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. China too had opposed Ladakh being made a Union Territory, despite India’s clarification that her external boundaries or territorial claims remained intact.