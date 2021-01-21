Chinese Village In AP: Why ‘Deflect’ National Security Questions?

In 2017, before undertaking his ill-fated political assignment as Trump’s Secretary of Defense, the warrior-statesman, Gen James Mattis, had told US soldiers in Jordan, “Our country right now, it’s got problems we don’t have in the military. You just hold the line until our country gets back to understanding and respecting each other and showing it”.

Later, after Donald Trump deliberately wooed the likes of ‘Mad Dog’ James Mattis, to posture his own muscular politics, Mattis was made to inadvertently remember his own words! The uncalled overlay of partisanship and the Armed Forces can overload, obfuscate and make the essentially straight-talking institution, subject to political spin-doctoring.

Amongst other factors, the 1962 Indo-Sino debacle was a direct result of political interferences and superimpositions that needed no Henderson Brooks-Bhagat Report to reconfirm.