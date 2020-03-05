Will Modi’s Bangladesh Visit Soothe Ruffled Feathers Over NRC-CAA?

Shringla also reiterated that “there will be no implications for the government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that account,” hinting, perhaps, that India will not take any measures to forcibly send back Bangladeshi illegal migrants. With evidence emerging of ‘detention centres’ being built, speculation has arisen that these would be used to incarcerate illegal migrants. The Assam NRC has thrown up around 7 lakh illegal Muslim migrants. The non-Muslim illegal migrants, deemed to be persecuted refugees, will be fast-tracked into Indian citizenship under the CAA. It could also indicate that India may be toying with the idea of granting resident status to illegal Bangladeshi migrants, with right to work but no rights that accrue out of citizenship.

PM Modi’s forthcoming visit will be as a special guest and keynote speaker, for ‘Mujib Borsho’ or Mujib Year on 17 March, that will mark the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, PM Hasina’s father. Bangladesh has also invited former President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress Party leader Sonia Gandhi for the 50th Independence Day celebrations on 26 March. PM Hasina has had close personal relations with former President Mukherjee and the Gandhi family. Shringla’s comments will smoothen the way for the visit, and may well be a precursor for conveying assurances at the PM’s level.