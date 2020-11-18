Hong Kong Protests & Clampdown: ‘As A Journo, I Can’t Move On’

As a matter of fact, these hybrid tactics in political and legal warfare exploit the loopholes that exist in law and institutions. Thus, it severely undermined liberty and justice as the very judicial system that was devised to protect citizens’ rights was now being used against them.

Yet, far more problematic is the fact that as laws are often being emphatically interpreted in the government’s favour, these people, a journalist in this case, will have to endure a long-process of trial, regardless of conviction. These actions have severe psychological impact on these individuals; Beijing and the HK government, have thus succeeded in generating ‘deterrence’, namely ‘terror’, in the city.

Still, there are times that courage overtakes fear, especially when you are a journalist.