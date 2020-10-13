GST Compensation: Are States Suffering Because They Got ‘Greedy’?

Right from the time when India was born as an independent nation, it has struggled to resolve two contrary imperatives:

The first was the need to establish a strong united country.

The second was to fulfil the aspirations of the provinces that were bound together by linguistic and cultural ties. Taxation became a core issue in the debates over how to create a federal structure without weakening the Centre.

The argument for federalism was best delineated by Kasturirangan Santhanam, a Gandhian from Tamil Nadu, who was to become Railway Minister in the Nehru Cabinet. Speaking during the Constituent Assembly Debates, just five days after Independence, Santhanam said if the powers to tax are concentrated with the central government, “the provinces will be beggars at the door of the Centre.”