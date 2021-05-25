Goa’s COVID Disaster: Tourism Before Healthcare & Welfare?

As things stand, the only things that truly bring us hope are the actions of individuals who have waded through the muck, mooring those who were cut adrift with fear and helplessness at their plight. Home chefs and restaurateurs who have been cooking meals, gratis, for those affected by COVID, volunteers who’ve worked around the clock to get patients what they need, people who’ve set up ready reckoners so that all needs can be addressed hassle-free, the list goes on. Shruti Chaturvedi is one such person to whom a large part of the state of Goa owes a debt of gratitude. She gladly discloses that the needs of the people caused her to put together her toolkit, as the urgency of the inquiries she received were in ‘panicked proportions’.