Global E-Waste up 21% in 5 Years, and Recycling Isn’t Keeping Up

Mercury is used in computer monitors and fluorescent lighting, but exposure to it can cause brain damage. We estimated that about 50 tonnes of mercury is contained in these undocumented flows of e-waste that end up in the environment each year.

E-waste doesn’t just pose a health risk though. It also contributes directly to global warming. Dumped temperature-exchange equipment, found in fridges and air conditioners, can slowly release greenhouse gases.

About 98 million tonnes are thought to leak from scrap yards each year, equivalent to 0.3 percent of global emissions from the energy sector.