Should First Chief of Defence Staff Have Been from the Army?

The core challenge for the Indian military is to ‘modernise’ and be on par with the current technological changes that have radically transformed warfare and the battle-field. The conceptual challenge would be to enhance significantly India’s TBMI (trans border military index) and also acquire desirable levels of professional acumen in the high-tech cyber-space-spectrum continuum.

The only way there can be successful modernisation is if the overall share of the Army comes down and that of the Navy and the Air Force increases. So, can an Army General do that? The army is an inherently border-focused force, and in the Indian case, the tasking of the olive green in matters of internal security for decades, through the creation of the RR (Rashtriya Rifles), has taken the force closer to the khaki fraternity.

This, in no way, detracts from the inherent professionalism and courage of the Army that was proven in the Kargil War — in blood.