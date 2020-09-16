Prices of Food Items Rising, Farmers’ Incomes Are Not: Here’s Why 

One reason for that was that onion exports were banned late last year, after prices exploded in winter. The export restriction was only fully lifted in March this year. The higher exports since then might have eaten into the onions that were stored in godowns. That, in turn, has worsened the current onion shortage. Predictably, the government has banned exports again, to deal with the onion shortage.

On an average an Indian family eats about 4-5 kilos of onions every month. Adjust for people who are shuddh vegetarian – like our FM for example – then the average onion-eating family probably consumes 7-8 kilos per month. It is a valued staple because it adds bulk to any curry and makes bland vegetables more palatable. Tomatoes have a similar role in the cuisine of several parts of India. It sharpens the taste and adds bulk. Of course, nothing can beat potatoes when it comes to making a more expensive vegetable or meat feed more mouths.