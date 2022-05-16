Protecting My 48-Year-Old Brother With Down's Syndrome: A Trip Down Memory Lane

Last week's episode of a teen with multiple disabilities being denied access to board an IndiGo flight rightfully took the internet by storm. It usually takes a highly charged incident like this to highlight discrimination against persons with disabilities. What was heartening to watch was how the doctors’ delegation, teachers, and government officials advocated for the child. Without their involvement, this incident would have never come to light.

As I read a Hindi article on his father's side of the story, I went down memory lane. My brother is a 48-year-old young man with Down's Syndrome. Over these years, my family has had our own share of similar incidents.