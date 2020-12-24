‘COVID Didn’t Break Fashion Industry — It Exposed A Broken System’

On the production floor, it is common for workers to meet targets by producing 80 to 90 pieces every 23 minutes, as per research conducted by Indonesia’s Sedane Labor Resource Center. To avoid missing their targets, employees do unpaid overtime work and regularly avoid going to the bathroom, which has serious health consequences such as high urinary tract infections and improper menstrual hygiene. In India, the Thomson Reuters Foundation found that female factory workers were even given unmarked pills illegally to help with period pain. When repeatedly used over a long time, this medication can lead to side effects such as depression, anxiety, uterine fibroid tumors, and even miscarriages.

Tied by this common cause, those passionate about the fashion industry’s abysmal working conditions amplified their voices and asked the right questions via the #WhoMadeMyClothes initiative. While the pandemic built empathy amongst global citizens, a lot has to be done to encourage a non-vulnerable fashion supply chain.