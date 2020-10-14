Why Hate Facebook? It Might Just Be Last Best Free Speech Measure

The recent investigative reports by TIME and the Wall Street Journal on Facebook’s content handling and lobbying activities have triggered an intense political debate in India.

On the one hand, Facebook’s moderation of hateful content in India seems to have been influenced by business and political imperatives; on the other, it appears as if the relationship between its public policy team and the ruling political dispensation was too close for comfort.

Civil liberties activists and journalists, Nikhil Pahwa and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, recently deposed on ‘Facebook’s role in the Delhi riots’ in front of Delhi Government’s Committee on Peace and Harmony.

However, the vocabulary which is being expended for this debate – on moderating online content – could end up undermining the same hallowed ideals of civil liberties which the do-gooders are fighting for. It reflects ignorance of the epistemic forces shaping nations and societies – requiring the very re-evaluation of how digital information impacts the liberal democratic order.