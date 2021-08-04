Even If BJP Loses UP, It’ll Be In The Lead In 2022 Presidential Polls

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 25, 2022. The Presidential election will be held in mid-July next year after polls to five state assemblies are concluded. The prestigious elections will be the first test of the united Opposition alliance, efforts for which are currently underway. They might put up a joint candidate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) doesn’t enjoy a majority in the Rajya Sabha, has lost governments in few states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand — and has witnessed an exodus of allies such as the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal since the previous elections in 2017.

The Opposition believes that the loss in West Bengal, the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, mishandling of the crisis, farmers’ protests, price rise, Pegasus snooping, and anti-incumbency could lead to BJP losing most of the state elections due next year, and thus damaging its prospects in the Presidential polls.

However, history shows that the ruling party candidate has lost only once in Presidential polls. In 1969, the official Congress candidate, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, lost to V. V. Giri due to the tussle for supremacy between the Syndicate and Indira Gandhi. So, the odds are stacked heavily against the Opposition.