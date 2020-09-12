Dear EPFO, You Can’t Force Us To Part With Our Money & Not Deliver

About six years ago, a young reporter (I had recruited just a month earlier) came to me, grim-faced, with his salary slip. We had given him a decent pay hike, but his take home pay had turned out to be less than what he was getting in his previous channel.

I took a look at the salary statement, and showed him what the problem was. He was technically just a contract employee earlier, and now he had a regular salaried job. That meant a hefty chunk of his income was getting deposited in his EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) or provident fund account.

“Don’t look so glum,” I told him. “This is good. EPFO is the safest place to park your money; it is forced savings and it comes at a very good interest rate.”

But the young fellow wasn’t convinced.