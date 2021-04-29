Indian ‘Online’ Elections Need Reform; Here is What EC Can Do

Even as we approach the 2021 exit polls for five states, headlines covering the West Bengal elections raise a fundamental question: is protecting the health and safety of the people not an indispensable subset of the ideals of democracy?

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light some glaring issues in how democratic elections are conducted. Between February 2020 and February 2021, owing to COVID-19, at least 75 countries and territories worldwide decided to postpone national and regional elections. However, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, approximately 105 countries have held national or subnational elections.