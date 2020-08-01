This Eid, There’ll Be No Knock On The Door: Let’s Relive Eids Past

My daughters, being visitors, get more Eidi money than their resident cousins while the rest of us get to reconnect and replenish family bonds.

But not this year. This year as we live on our islands of self-isolation and wonder at the futility of cooking elaborate meals when there is no one to share them with and, horror of horrors, have to actually buy meat instead of having plenty in the house, we find recourse in poetry, the sharper the better such as this by Meer Kallu Arsh:

Badle dumbe ke karein rind ussi ko qurban

Eid-e qurbaan mein jo sun paayein bayaaen-e waiiz

Instead of the sacrificial sheep the drinker sacrifices him

Who listens to the sermon of the preacher on the Eid of Sacrifice

Some poets have been brave enough to highlight the pop-up goat markets that sprout at this time and the exorbitant prices of goats and sheep that rise exponentially as Eid approaches:

Chaurahon par khade hue bakron ke hain jo ġhol

Tu un ke munh ko khol ke danton ko mat tatol

Qimat mein varna aaega fauran hi itna jhol

Sone ka jaise bakra ho aisa padega mol

The groups of goats standing at the crossroads

Don’t pry open their mouth to examine their teeth

Or else there will such a sudden change in its price

You will think you are buying a goat made of gold