Drinking in Delhi: Politics Being Played Over New Excise Policy

Apart from the Delhi Liquor Traders Association, the BJP and the Congress party are also raising their voice against the new proposed excise policy of Delhi. One has to remember that the policy is being framed by the Delhi government on the lines of what is being already being practiced in Haryana or Uttar Pradesh, where there are BJP governments or in Punjab, where the Congress rules at the moment.

As about the objections raised by the Delhi Liquor Traders Association, they seem to have no ground as their main objection is to issuance of L1 Licences. The Association has said that only two or three players will fit into this category, which is completely devoid of facts. There are more than two dozen players in and around Delhi who fit the five-year experience and Rs 250 crore annual turnover criteria.

The reason behind this opposition of the new policy is amply clear. Cheap brands, manufactured from neighbouring states by the local syndicates, were being pushed across counters to hapless consumers, throughout the day.