Dr Kafeel Khan and Our Punitive Preventive Detention Law

The peculiar facts leading up to the detention order of 13.02.2020 have been extracted above, and it was argued that this demonstrates that the two months’ delay in passing the order, and its expeditious authorisation after Dr Khan’s bail, all went to show that the preventive detention order was actuated by malice and not based on any genuine grounds.

This is a more tedious issue than what might appear at first blush. It is because the Supreme Court has, on countless occasions, held that it is not illegal to pass a preventive detention order in cases where the person is already in custody and about to be released on bail. Most recently, this was confirmed by the court in Dimple Happy Dhakad [AIR 2019 SC 3428] (Discussed on this Blog as well). Technically then, preventing Dr Khan’s release on bail was a legally valid ground for the UP Government to take.

This is really the twilight zone when it comes to preventive detention, where the preventive setup inextricably merges with the regular criminal process.

The only justifiable premise for passing a preventive detention order in respect of a person who is about to be released on bail is if the authority can demonstrate that there is a continuing threat which did not dissipate once the regular criminal process has taken charge of the matter.

This is not unimaginable – organised crime has many stories of rackets being run from prison. But it must be a very hard sell for the executive and it cannot be a means to pile-on incarceration upon persons deemed undesirable by the state. Not only would such delayed preventive detention orders turn the concept on its head – where is the prevention if the person was already in jail for months after the incident! – but it would also directly subvert the determination made by a competent court that there was no need for a person’s continued incarceration.

At a macro-level, repeat occurrences of this phenomenon place an undeniable strain upon the relationship between the executive and judiciary, and give rise to an unconstitutional chimera of punitive preventive detention that hollows out the right to personal liberty from within.