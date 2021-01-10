Republican Party Set to Pay For Its Long Silence on Donald Trump

The long knives are out and the ranks of naysayers amongst the proverbial Republican ‘pack’ jettisoning their hitherto undisputed leader, grows silently but surely. Just a couple of months back, Donald Trump, rode the tiger of approval in his partisan primaries with a thumping 93.99% approval (his nearest competitor, Bill Weld had managed a measly 2.35%).

Many prominent Republicans had forewarned of the looming dangers as early as the 2016 Presidential election, including the former US Presidents’ Bush (Senior & Junior); Former Secretaries of State Colin Powel, Condoleezza Rice etc; Former Governors Mitt Romney, Arnold Schwarzenegger etc; and revered Warrior-Senators like John McCain. It all paled in front of the revisionist, nativist and ‘score-settling’ appeal of Donald Trump.

Since these warnings emanated from ‘formers’ or ‘also rans’, who were therefore electorally irrelevant, the cautions of sanity were drowned in the more appealing throes of hate and supremacy.