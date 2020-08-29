Will Indian Netas Adapt To Virtual Meets Like US’s DNC-RNC 2020?

One of the great rituals of the American electoral process is the National Convention. For those of you whose knowledge of the American political system is worse than mine, here’s a quick guide. America has two major parties: the Republicans whose favourite colour is red, and the Democrats, who favour blue. Hence ‘Red’ states and ‘Blue’ States.

The Republicans are also called the Grand Old Party or the GoP, much like the Congress party here in India. But ideologically, the Republicans are more like the BJP, right-leaning, conservative types, and the Democrats are more like the Congress, centre-left, liberal values and all that.