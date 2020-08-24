Could the Enthralling Democratic Convention End up Helping Trump?

From enchanting visual bouquets of the US’s ethnic diversity to heart-wrenching videos of speech-impaired or otherwise challenged individuals, the US Democratic National Convention last week reached out to every Black, Brown, Latina, islander, indigenous and other identity-specific person in every corner of the US Republic.

Across four days, its organisers orchestrated an inspiring, elevating, soul-stirring harmony of colours and voices. But they were preaching to the choir. And in doing so, seemed to have lost sight of their goal.