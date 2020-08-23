Delhi Riots 2020: Flag Bearers of Freedom & Dissent Stand Exposed

Most people who opposed this book were primarily against the fact that Kapil Mishra, a political leader with a reputation for notoriety, was the guest of honour at the book launch. I, too, had called him out many times for inciting violence and spreading hate and animosity among two communities. I don’t agree with his politics of hate. However, what else do you expect from a person who has made the most malicious, sickening, and vicious comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, when he was in the Aam Aadmi Party. His videos are still available and are widely shared on all social media platforms. He was called out for being the main inciter of Delhi riots.

But, again, one should not forget the fact that at one point in time he shared best of the relationships with Tahir Hussain, who is right now under police custody for being the main accused of Delhi riots. Can you join the dots here? How can you trust a person who is loyal to no one and only knows how to milk a political opportunity? The guest of honour certainly is questionable, here.