After Delhi Results, Will Modi-Shah Pause and Dial Down Hate?

This is the third political reverse for the BJP since May 2019 and all for the same reason—bringing in national issues while the voters have shown to the inclination to go local. The BJP, Modi-Shah downward, failed to differentiate between its diatribe against the anti-CAA brigade and the Delhi polls campaign.

Previously, in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and even Haryana, the BJP emphasised excessively on Article 370 and triple talaq, while voters in these states were looking either at bread and butter issues, or at other regional concerns.

If Modi thought that his idea of "protestors can be identified with their clothes" was the correct pitch in Delhi, Shah took it one step ahead by depicting Shaheen Bagh as hate symbol number one for these polls.