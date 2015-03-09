Dear Mr Mehta, Do You Like This Headline?

Even though he wished to sack me at least once in the first months after I joined the magazine, his view changed enough for me to ask for a raise now and then, which he never gave, stingy as he was. He did take me out to lunch once, to a restaurant in Delhi, and I was surprised when he served a spoon of the side dish on to my plate. I do not know if it was a moment of affection or if he was trying to end the lunch fast. Now that he cannot deny it, I am going to claim affection.

There is a confused memory of an incomplete conversation with him. I had just broken the story of Narendra Modi’s infamous midnight meeting with senior bureaucrats a day before the Gujarat riots began. I received a call from Mr Mehta who chatted about the story, its source, and then he asked if some of the victims of the riots in refuge camps had “exaggerated” a few things. I told him that when I had tried to pursue some of their claims I did feel that there were exaggerations.

I don’t know why he asked me that question. After he hung up I sensed a big story that went against the tide and pitched the exaggerations as a cover story. But he rejected the pitch saying that the right wing would use it to project all acts of barbarity as exaggerations. Even today I do not know if I agree with his decision.