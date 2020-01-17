CDS On ‘De-Radicalisation’: Too Soon to Compare India to China?

The Raisina Dialogue has a series of luminaries speaking on their areas of expertise. Much of what they speak is considered a part of policy of the governments they represent; facts mentioned by them are often quoted by the media to add authenticity in analyses and assessments.

So when the newly-appointed Indian Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) spoke about the challenges faced in Kashmir, there was immense interest with a sizeable number of people straining not to miss a word. The CDS spoke at length about the security threats in Kashmir, but two issues he elaborated upon have come into focus.