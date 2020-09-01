India’s COVID Crisis: Why Govt Should’ve Worked With Civil Society

By April 2020, GiveIndia raised 75 crores for Covid relief through its online fundraiser and impacted lives of 1 million people by partnering with more than 100 verified NGOs in its network. Evidenced in this example is the universally acknowledged truth that civil society has been at the forefront of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Its vital role in immediate and ongoing relief efforts has been recognised by the government itself, including NITI Aayog’s outreach and collaboration with more than 92,000 NGOs since March.

This sits rather oddly, however, with the ever-tightening regulatory regime for social sector organisations, depleting funds, and lack of systematic communication with government authorities.