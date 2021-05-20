COVID Vaccines Must First Go to Working Population, Not Children

More than a month after the Government of India denied shortages in vaccine supply and celebrated ‘Tika Utsav’, the truth is out. Per day vaccination numbers dropped in May 2021 even when 18-44-year-olds were added to the vaccination queue. The approval of Phase II/III vaccine trial for 2-18-year-olds is a knee-jerk reflex to the theory that a third wave will infect children the most.

The company seeking this approval is Bharat Biotech, which hasn’t publicly shared data from its adult trials yet. Shifting the focus on vaccinating children is a misstep when the need of the hour is adult vaccinations.