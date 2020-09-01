COVID-19 and Climate Refugees: The Need for Hybrid Law Approach 

According to latest reports, climate change displaces more people, both internally and across borders, than conflict and violence. The people relocating to slums in Dhaka due to coastal flooding, migrating people in West Africa owing to desertification of Lake Chad, displacement of Puerto Rican families due to Hurricane Maria, and relocation of coastal communities in Alaska and Louisiana owing to sea level rise are only a few examples of climate refugees.

Since such refugees are not explicitly included in the 1951 Convention, any aid provided by governments to support conventional refugees would not apply to them and thus, they face the consequences of the pandemic disproportionately, as compared to other refugees.

Refugees without proper documentation are often employed in informal sectors. With nationwide lockdowns in most countries, these people would be left unemployed with no savings, severely impacting their livelihoods.

Due to their undetermined status, climate refugees would be unable to access public healthcare facilities, which is already stressed during the pandemic. Since masks, sanitizers and PPE kits are in shortage due to acute demand, climate refugees would face difficulty in procuring them without the necessary documentations.

As climate refugees are constantly on the move to find a permanent country of asylum or trapped in camps until their applications are processed, their chances of contracting the virus are multiplied. Hardly any information is available on whether contact tracing and testing are conducted in such camps.

Further, as the crisis continues, education has completely shifted to online mode. Non-recognised refugees would be at a disadvantage in accessing quality education, especially as education largely dependent on technology.

The temporary suspension of all refugee status determination processes due to the pandemic harshly impacts climate refugees whose cases were pending before the UNHCR and those who haven’t registered with the UNHCR yet. Further, there have also been reports of countries using the pandemic as an excuse for xenophobic and discriminatory treatments.